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Lorenz Assignon Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Assignon has undergone shoulder surgery after the end of the season following recurring problems with his left shoulder throughout the campaign, with no return timeline yet established, according to Kicker.

Assignon had already been limited to 24 of a possible 34 Bundesliga appearances this season due to the persistent shoulder issues, and the surgical intervention brings some uncertainty over his availability for Stuttgart's pre-season preparations in mid-July. His absence opens the door for Leonidas Stergiou, who returns from his loan at Heidenheim, to regain a role as the backup right-back behind Josha Vagnoman.

Lorenz Assignon
VfB Stuttgart
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