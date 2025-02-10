Fantasy Soccer
Lorenz Assignon

Lorenz Assignon News: Assists in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Assignon assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus St. Etienne.

Assignon set up the opening goal of Saturday's match as he set up Arnaud Kalimuendo's strike in the 15th minute. It marked his third assist of the season and came on one of two chances he created in the match. He also won one tackle and made two clearances before he was subbed off in the 84th minute for Mahamadou Nagida.

Lorenz Assignon
Rennes
