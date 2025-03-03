Lorenz Assignon News: Goal contribution double
Assignon scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 win over Montpellier.
Assignon had a great match from the defense Sunday, notching an assist on the opening goal in the 28th minute before scoring a goal in thr 69th minute. This marks his fifth and sixth goal contribution of the season in 22 appearances (18 starts). He also added three clearances in the defense.
