Lorenz Assignon headshot

Lorenz Assignon News: Scores in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Assignon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 5-1 win against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Assignon scored in the 12th minute to double Rennes' lead with his third goal in the season. The midfielder also received his seventh yellow card in the proccess. He had a quiet outing stat-wise after that, though.

Lorenz Assignon
Rennes
