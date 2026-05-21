Lorenzo Bernasconi Injury: Ends season on the mend

Bernasconi (knee) hasn't been selected for Friday's tilt versus Fiorentina.

Bernasconi will skip his fifth contest in a row due to a knee injury. He shouldn't have an issue recovering during the summer, as he didn't require surgery. Nicola Zalewski and Raoul Bellanova will soak up his minutes again. Bernasconi concludes his breakout campaign with three assists, 38 key passes and 143 crosses (44 accurate) in 33 appearances (27 starts), being a regular for the first time in his career.