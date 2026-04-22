Lorenzo Bernasconi Injury: Limps off in Coppa Italia bout
Bernasconi left Thursday's cup meeting against Lazio in the second half due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Bernasconi tweaked his knee on a tackle and bowed out after trying to play through the problem for a few minutes. He might need some tests before Monday's away game versus Cagliari. Raoul Bellanova or Nicola Zalewski would substitute for him if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now