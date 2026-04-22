Lorenzo Bernasconi headshot

Lorenzo Bernasconi Injury: Limps off in Coppa Italia bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Bernasconi left Thursday's cup meeting against Lazio in the second half due to a possible knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Bernasconi tweaked his knee on a tackle and bowed out after trying to play through the problem for a few minutes. He might need some tests before Monday's away game versus Cagliari. Raoul Bellanova or Nicola Zalewski would substitute for him if needed.

Lorenzo Bernasconi
Atalanta
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