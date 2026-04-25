Lorenzo Bernasconi Injury: Nursing knee injury

Bernasconi has been diagnosed with a medium-grade MCL sprain in his right knee, Mediaset reported.

Bernasconi will sit out at least a pair of contests and will be re-evaluated in the next few weeks, but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the season at this stage, even though the injury is significant. Davide Zappacosta and Nicola Zalewski will be the top options on the left wing going forward, opening up minutes for Raoul Bellanova, Giacomo Raspadori and Kamaldeen Sulemana since they usually play in different roles.