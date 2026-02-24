Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Assists off bench in win

Bernasconi assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Napoli.

Bernasconi's service from the flank setup the fixture's decisive goal in Atalanta's 2-1 victory over Napoli. The wide-midfielder attempted four crosses (one accurate) throughout an abbreviated 33-minute shift and made one clearance in support of the defensive effort. In his debut season for Atalanta, Bernasconi has supplied tree assists across 16 Serie A appearances (11 starts).