Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Bounces back in Inter game

Bernasconi created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Bernasconi fared much better than during the Bayern Munich tilt despite drawing another tough assignment on the wing and co-led his side in deliveries. He has launched at least one cross in every game but the opener, averaging 4.8 per match (1.33 accurate). Moreover, this marked his tenth appearance in a row with one or more key passes, and he has totaled 15 during that stretch, assisting twice and recording nine corners, 21 clearances and six tackles (five won).