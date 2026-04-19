Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Decent off the bench versus Roma

Bernasconi registered four crosses (two accurate), one block and three corners and created one scoring chance in 36 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Roma.

Bernasconi saw his streak of starts come to an end, as Raoul Bellanova got the call over him, but it didn't affect his output. He has created at least one chance in 15 straight fixtures, accumulating 23 and providing two assists over that span. This marked his sixth outing in a row with one or more corners, for a total of 12. He has uncorcked multiple crosses in 31 appearances on the trot, averaging 4.9 (1.3 accurate) per match.