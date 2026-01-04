Bernasconi delivered a solid all-around performance in Saturday's match against Roma, contributing at both ends of the pitch. Offensively, he attempted one shot and was very active down his flank, sending in eight crosses, including four corners. Defensively, he added one tackle, two clearances and matched his season high with two interceptions. The Italian has started four of the last five matches, taking advantage of Raoul Bellanova's injury to showcase his ability, totaling 26 crosses, 13 corners, five tackles and two interceptions over that span.