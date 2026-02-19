Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Five crosses in loss

Bernasconi recorded five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-0 defeat versus Borussia Dortmund.

Bernasconi matched a team-high Tuesday with five crosses (one accurate) but was unable to pick the lock of the Borussia Dortmund backline in a 2-0 defeat. In addition to his service into the box, the wingback contributed one tackle (one won) and two clearances to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Bernasconi has played the full 90 minutes four times.