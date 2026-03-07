Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Plenty of service

Bernasconi recorded one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Udinese.

Bernasconi had 10 crosses but only three were considered accurate in the 2-2 draw. He'll have to be more on point to give Atalanta a true chance to score against Bayern Munich in Tuesday's UCL action. Bayern have conceded just 32 combined goals across 33 combined UCL group stage and Bundesliga games.