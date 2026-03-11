Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Run over by Bayern Munich

Bernasconi had two crosses (one accurate), three interceptions and three clearances and created one chance in Tuesday's 6-1 defeat versus Bayern Munich.

Bernasconi struggled to contain Michael Olise on the wing but wasn't alone in that regard, tallying higher numbers than usual in the back because he was under pressure and due to the fact that he played as a fullback in a tweaked scheme. He has notched at least one key pass in eight straight matches, accumulating 14 chances created, assisting twice and adding 17 clearances and eight corners over that span. He has launched at least one cross in all but one game thus far, averaging 4.8 (1.3 accurate).