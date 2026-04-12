Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Sends in seven crosses versus Juventus

Bernasconi recorded seven crosses (two accurate), two chances created and four corners and won one of two tackles in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Bernasconi galloped down the wing at will and put up his highest number of crosses in two months. He's averaging 4.6 deliveries (1.2 accurate) per match since mid-December. He has created at least one chance in 22 straight contests, totaling 22 key passes and posting two assists, 17 corners and nine interceptions during that stretch. Instead, he snapped a six-match streak with at least one clearance in this one.