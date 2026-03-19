Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Shows well in Bayern Munich tilt

Bernasconi created three scoring chances and had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Bayern Munich.

Bernasconi fared much better than in the first leg, pacing his team in deliveries and key passes. He might face competition from Nicola Zalewski, in addition to Raoul Bellanova, with Giacomo Raspadori now healthy. Bernasconi has created at least one chance in 11 games in a row, totaling 18 key passes, assisting twice and posting 10 corners and six tackles (five won) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his fourth consecutive appearances with one or more clerances, for a total of 12. He's averaging nearly 5 crosses per game (1.3 accurate).