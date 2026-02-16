Lorenzo Bernasconi News: Single assist Saturday

Bernasconi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Lazio. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

