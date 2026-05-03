Lorenzo Colombo News: Decent outing in Atalanta game

Colombo registered three shots (one on goal) and two chances created and drew one foul in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.

Colombo was pretty much the lone Genoa attacker who had a passable performance, leading his team in attempts and key passes. He quickly returned to the XI after coming off the bench last week, as the coach is starting to give minutes to underutilized players. He has scored once and added 10 shots (six on target), two chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five rounds.