Lorenzo De Silvestri headshot

Lorenzo De Silvestri Injury: Good to go for Torino game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

De Silvestri (thigh) has been named in Bologna's squad list to face Torino on Friday.

De Silvestri left early in the game but was simply cramping up. Eml Holm might get the nod in this one since Bologna didn't have midweek contests. Davide Calabria is also an option. He has tallied one goal, four shots (two on target), two crosses (one accurate) and five clearances in his last four appearances (two starts).

Lorenzo De Silvestri
Bologna
