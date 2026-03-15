Lorenzo De Silvestri Injury: Limps off early against Sassuolo

De Silvestri registered one interception in 29 minutes before leaving Sunday's game versus Sassuolo due to a knock, Sky Italy reported.

De Silvestri drew a rare start as the coach decided to rest both Nadir Zortea and Joao Mario at the position, but was unable to finish the first half after getting roughed up in a tackle. He'll take some tests in the next few days to determine his timetable, but he's usually not a regular.