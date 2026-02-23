Lorenzo De Silvestri headshot

Lorenzo De Silvestri Injury: Option for Udinese game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

De Silvestri (abdomen) has been included in Bologna's squad list to face Udinese on Monday.

De Silvestri is returning after missing time because of abdominal pain and will resume providing depth on both defensive wings behind Juan Miranda, Nadir Zortea and Joao Mario. He has played seven times (three starts) so far, posting four key passes, 18 clearances and three interceptions, with no clean sheets.

Lorenzo De Silvestri
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now