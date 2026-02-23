Lorenzo De Silvestri Injury: Option for Udinese game

De Silvestri (abdomen) has been included in Bologna's squad list to face Udinese on Monday.

De Silvestri is returning after missing time because of abdominal pain and will resume providing depth on both defensive wings behind Juan Miranda, Nadir Zortea and Joao Mario. He has played seven times (three starts) so far, posting four key passes, 18 clearances and three interceptions, with no clean sheets.