Lorenzo De Silvestri Injury: Subs off versus Lecce

De Silvestri had two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate), two interceptions and three clearances before leaving Sunday's 0-0 draw against Lecce after 56 minutes due to a possible thigh injury, Corriere dello Sera reported.

De Silvestri was solid on both ends while starting over Emil Holm for the second consecutive Serie A game, while his teammate got the nod in Coppa Italia midweek. He was spotted icing the area above his knee on the bench after asking to come out. Davide Calabria is also an option in the role should he miss time.