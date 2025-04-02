Lorenzo De Silvestri News: Bench option in cup game

De Silvestri (illness) was an unused sub in Tuesday's Coppa Italia match versus Empoli.

De Silvestri quickly shook off the flu after skipping the last Serie A game. He'd be the top deputy at the position behind Emil Holm if Davide Calabria (ankle) missed time. He has scored once and added five shots (two on target), one key pass and three crosses (one accurate) in his last four displays, but he has also frequently been a DNP.