Lorenzo Dellavalle News: Contract terminated

Dellavalle has had his contract with LAFC terminated, according to his former club.

Dellavalle is ending his time with LAFC, as the two parties have decided to mutually end his contract. This comes after signing with the club in 2023 but not playing a match since inking the deal, as injuries have been the main storyline of his time with the club. He will now look to remain fit as he is in search of a new club.