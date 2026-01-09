Faravelli was once a solid contributor in the Cementeros' midfield, but an abundance of foreign players on that team forced him to leave. Now he could become a regular starter for Necaxa, who have also signed Danny Leyva and Kevin Facundo Gutierrez from Seattle Sounders and Defensa y Justicia, respectively, to fill the void they had in defensive midfield. Faravelli's most relevant numbers in his previous squad were his 11 goals, two assists, 49 chances created and 115 tackles (80 won) over 80 league appearances.