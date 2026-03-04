Lorenzo Faravelli headshot

Lorenzo Faravelli News: Credited with beautiful assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Faravelli assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Faravelli used his excellent vision to set up the team's lone goal, but that wasn't enough to mount a comeback. As good as Faravelli is, he doesn't have a lot of upside outside of his peripheral numbers. In fact, this was his first assist of the Clausura campaign.

