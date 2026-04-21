Lorenzo Faravelli News: Eligible going forward

Faravelli is an option once again after serving a one-game Liga MX suspension in last weekend's meeting with Tigres.

Faravelli is expected to play an active role in ball distribution now that he's able to take part in the next few games. The midfielder, who made 13 straight starts prior to his ban, has delivered two assists in league play in 2026. His return to the starting lineup will likely push Agustin Almendra to a bench role.