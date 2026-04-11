Lorenzo Faravelli News: Receives red card in Queretaro
Faravelli received a straight red card in Saturday's loss to Queretaro.
Faravelli was punished for a foul during the second half of Saturday's clash. He'll consequently be suspended for the next match against Tigres and could return to action in a midweek duel versus Chivas. While he serves his ban, his place in the initial squad will likely be covered by either Agustin Almendra or Israel Tello.
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