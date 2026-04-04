Lorenzo Faravelli News: Tallies assist

Faravelli assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Mazatlán.

The midfielder provided a ton of service and was rewarded with an assist in the win. If Faravelli maintains this volume against Queretero, he should finish with another impressive stat line. Queretero have allowed 16 goals through 11 games and sit near the bottom of the Liga MX table.