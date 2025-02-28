Fantasy Soccer
Lorenzo Insigne headshot

Lorenzo Insigne Injury: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Insigne (not injury related) missed the season opener but returned to training Thursday morning and is available for selection, General Manager Jason Hernandez confirmed. "Nothing to report. Status quo. The player's training. He's available for selection and we leave it up to the first-team staff to select the players for the match."

Insigne has returned to team training and is available for selection after missing the season opener. However, his involvement against Orlando on Saturday remains uncertain amid reports that coach Robin Fraser does not see him as a fit for his system and that the club had explored transfer options for him during the window.

Lorenzo Insigne
Toronto FC
