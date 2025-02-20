Fantasy Soccer
Lorenzo Insigne headshot

Lorenzo Insigne Injury: Not expected to play in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Insigne (not injury related) is not expected to be available for Saturday's season opener against DC United, John Molinaro of TFC Republic reports.

Insigne is back in Toronto, according to head coach Robin Fraser, but he stated the club is trying to find a resolution to his situation. Nothing has been set in stone, but it seems the Italian winger might not be available until the club makes a final decision on whether he'll stay with the club for the 2025 MLS season.

Lorenzo Insigne
Toronto FC
