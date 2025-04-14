Lorenzo Insigne News: Quiet performance in draw

Insigne had one off-target shot created one chance and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's scoreless draw against Minnesota.

Insigne couldn't replicate his performance from the previous outing, when he assisted for his team's lone goal, and was completely shut down by the opposing defense here. Another quiet performance adds to the growing concern about the veteran's current ability to perform at a high level as he's still scoreless in four starts after missing the start of the campaign due to some off-pitch issues.