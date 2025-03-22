Lorenzo Insigne News: Starting against Red Bulls
Insigne (coach's decision) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with the New York Red Bulls.
Insigne will make his 2025 season debut after being sidelined in the initial four games. The attacker's return boosts the team's offensive depth while pushing Deandre Kerr to the bench. However, Insigne has failed to score and assisted twice over his most recent 10 MLS outings.
