Lorenzo Insigne headshot

Lorenzo Insigne News: Status uncertain for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Insigne (coach's decision) is uncertain to play against the Red Bulls on Friday, head coach Robin Fraser told John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Insigne has yet to play for Toronto this season, and his absences have been strictly due to a managerial decision. The fact that the Italian winger remains questionable -- at best -- for Saturday suggests another absence might not be surprising.

