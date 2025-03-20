Lorenzo Insigne News: Status uncertain for Saturday
Insigne (coach's decision) is uncertain to play against the Red Bulls on Friday, head coach Robin Fraser told John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Insigne has yet to play for Toronto this season, and his absences have been strictly due to a managerial decision. The fact that the Italian winger remains questionable -- at best -- for Saturday suggests another absence might not be surprising.
