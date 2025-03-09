Lorenzo Insigne News: Still not selected to play
Insigne was not an option during the 2-0 loss to Cincinnati. He has been training with Toronto as his absence has strictly been a coach's decision, reports John Molinaro of the TFC Republic.
Insigne is still dealing with a few off the field issues, which has kept him out of matches of late. He is, however healthy and training for whenever he makes a return to the squad sheet for Toronto.
