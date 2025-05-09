Fantasy Soccer
Lorenzo Lucca Injury: Good to go for Monza match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Lucca (calf) "has recuperated and will be available Sunday, then we'll see how much he'll play," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Lucca has shaken off a calf problem that cost him the past three tilts and could replace Keinan Davis up front or play alongside him in lieu of a midfielder. He has failed to score in his last six appearances (all starts), assisting once and notching 17 shots (five on target), five key passes and one interception.

