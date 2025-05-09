Lorenzo Lucca Injury: Good to go for Monza match
Lucca (calf) "has recuperated and will be available Sunday, then we'll see how much he'll play," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.
Lucca has shaken off a calf problem that cost him the past three tilts and could replace Keinan Davis up front or play alongside him in lieu of a midfielder. He has failed to score in his last six appearances (all starts), assisting once and notching 17 shots (five on target), five key passes and one interception.
