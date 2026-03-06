Lorenzo Lucca headshot

Lorenzo Lucca Injury: Suffers minor ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Lucca missed the last two games due to a minor ankle injury and is currently in Roma to undergo scans Friday, making him a doubt for Thursday's clash against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

Lucca is currently in Roma undergoing medical scans after picking up a minor ankle knock in the clash against Fenerbahce, an issue that already ruled him out of Forest's last two outings. The striker remains a question mark for Thursday's Europa League battle with FC Midtjylland and will likely need further checks before a final call is made. Lucca has mostly been used as a bench weapon for Nottingham this season, so his potential absence would only have a limited impact on the starting lineup.

Lorenzo Lucca
Nottingham Forest
