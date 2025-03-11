Lorenzo Lucca News: Assists Monday

Lucca assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Lucca created a single chance during Monday's clash, though it proved to be enough as the forward's assist earned a point. Lucca has some upside, though there's tough matches on the horizon that could limit his ability to get on the scoresheet. Lucca's ability to contribute as a creator and finisher does help that in any match.