Lorenzo Lucca News: Drills PK against Lecce

Lucca scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Lucca quarreled with a few teammates to take the PK as he wasn't the designated player and was replaced by the coach a few minutes later despite burying it. It remains to be seen whether the accident could impact his future game time. He has bagged three goals and added 10 shots (six on target), two key passes and four clearances in the last five matches.