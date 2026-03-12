Lorenzo Lucca News: Makes brief appearance in UEL loss
Lucca (ankle) took one shot (one on goal) as a substitute during Thursday's Europa League loss to Midtjylland.
Lucca is an option again following his two-week absence due to injury. He has been in and out of the starting lineup, getting some opportunities to produce with the Forest facing multiple competitions, but he has scored just one goal over six EPL or UEL appearances since joining the club on loan from Napoli. Thus, he may have only a slight chance of displacing Igor Jesus from the center-forward spot.
