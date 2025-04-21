Lorenzo Montipo News: Allows one in loss

Montipo made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Montipo was beaten with just four minutes into the game and then didn't have much work throughout the rest of the contest, which ultimately hurt his chances of becoming a net positive from a fantasy standpoint. The goalkeeper, who was coming off keeping three clean sheets and allowing just one goal over his previous four starts, will try to bounce back during Apr. 28 clash against Cagliari.