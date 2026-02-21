Lorenzo Montipo News: Allows three goals versus Sassuolo

Montipo made one save, denied a PK and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 loss against Sassuolo.

Montipo had his only save on a spot-kick by Domenico Berardi, who tucked home on the rebound, while he could do little on the other two goals. He has kept one clean sheet in three fixtures since resuming starting, making nine saves and surrendering five goals. Up next, Verona will host Napoli next Saturday.