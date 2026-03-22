Lorenzo Montipo News: Beaten once in Atalanta clash

Montipo registered one save and one clearances and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Montipo couldn't reach a precise strike by Davide Zappacosta, and Atalanta had just another attempt on goal. He hasn't blanked the opponents in six rounds, making 12 saves and surrendering 11 goals during that stretch. Up next, Verona will host Fiorentina on April 4.