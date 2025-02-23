Lorenzo Montipo News: Blanks Fiorentina

Montipo recorded three saves and three clearances and didn't concede in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Montipo was under pressure especially in the first half, but he answered the bell on multiple occasions, and then his defense did a better job as the game progressed. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five matches, making 10 saves and giving up seven goals. Verona will face Juventus next Monday.