Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lorenzo Montipo headshot

Lorenzo Montipo News: Blanks Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Montipo recorded three saves and three clearances and didn't concede in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Fiorentina.

Montipo was under pressure especially in the first half, but he answered the bell on multiple occasions, and then his defense did a better job as the game progressed. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five matches, making 10 saves and giving up seven goals. Verona will face Juventus next Monday.

Lorenzo Montipo
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now