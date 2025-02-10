Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes five in blowout loss

Montipo recorded two saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Atalanta.

Montipo had a very rough outing Saturday as he conceded five goals for the third time this season and for the second time to Atalanta. Four of the goals came from the feet of Mateo Retegui and all five goals were scored within the first hour. He faces a more favorable yet still difficult match Saturday at AC Milan, a side which has scored 35 goals through 23 matches this season.