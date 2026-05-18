Lorenzo Montipo headshot

Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes once against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Montipo registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Montipo worked hard to minimize the damage in a challenging road matchup. The goalkeeper raised his season average to 2.5 saves per game, a mark he has now surpassed in three consecutive clashes. The upcoming fixture against Roma will be his final chance to contribute before Hellas Verona bids farewell to the top flight following its relegation.

Lorenzo Montipo
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now