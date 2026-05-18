Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes once against Inter

Montipo registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Montipo worked hard to minimize the damage in a challenging road matchup. The goalkeeper raised his season average to 2.5 saves per game, a mark he has now surpassed in three consecutive clashes. The upcoming fixture against Roma will be his final chance to contribute before Hellas Verona bids farewell to the top flight following its relegation.