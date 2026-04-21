Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes once in defeat
Montipo made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against AC Milan.
Montipo made one save and three clearances Sunday as Verona fell in a cagey 1-0 defeat to AC Milan. Across his last five starting appearances, Verona's No. 1 has made three saves and four clearances while conceding seven goals. Montipo will be aiming for his first clean sheet since February when Verona hosts Lecce on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now