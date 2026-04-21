Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes once in defeat

Montipo made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss against AC Milan.

Montipo made one save and three clearances Sunday as Verona fell in a cagey 1-0 defeat to AC Milan. Across his last five starting appearances, Verona's No. 1 has made three saves and four clearances while conceding seven goals. Montipo will be aiming for his first clean sheet since February when Verona hosts Lecce on Saturday.