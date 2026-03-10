Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes once in win

Montipo made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Bologna.

Montipo repelled one of two Bologna shots on goal Sunday and made one clearance to help lift Verona to a 2-1 road victory. Since being relegated to the bench for Verona's final three January fixtures, the veteran keeper has made 13 saves (one penalty save) and three clearances across his subsequent five starting appearances while conceding eight goals and recording one clean sheet. Montipo should be the presumed starter Sunday when Verona hosts Genoa.