Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes twice Saturday
Montipo recorded no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.
Montipo conceded two goals Saturday, a continuation of his poor run of form. He's now conceded multiple goals in five of his last eight matches and has made one or fewer saves in five consecutive matches. He faces a difficult matchup Sunday versus AC Milan, a side which has scored 47 goals through 32 matches this season.
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