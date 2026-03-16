Lorenzo Montipo News: Concedes two goals in defeat

Montipo made one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Genoa.

Montipo conceded two goals and made one save in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Genoa. The Italian goalkeeper is enduring a difficult stretch, often being called into action behind a porous defense that allows plenty of chances, making clean sheets hard to come by. He has recorded 11 saves, conceded 10 goals and kept no clean sheets over his last five appearances and will look to bounce back against Atalanta on Sunday.